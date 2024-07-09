Person riding bicycle struck and killed by car in Irwindale

A person is dead after being struck by a car in Irwindale while they were riding a bicycle.

It happened late Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who were dispatched to the scene near Arrow Highway and Rivergrade Road. after learning of the crash.

They arrived to find a pedestrian who had been on a bike at the time of the collision lying in the road. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police say that the incident began at a Toyota dealership in El Monte, where a car was allegedly stolen.

It is not immediately known if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.