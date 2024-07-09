Watch CBS News
Local News

Person riding bicycle struck and killed by car in Irwindale

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Irwindale
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Irwindale 00:55

A person is dead after being struck by a car in Irwindale while they were riding a bicycle. 

It happened late Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who were dispatched to the scene near Arrow Highway and Rivergrade Road. after learning of the crash. 

They arrived to find a pedestrian who had been on a bike at the time of the collision lying in the road. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police say that the incident began at a Toyota dealership in El Monte, where a car was allegedly stolen. 

It is not immediately known if anyone has been arrested. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.