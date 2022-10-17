Watch CBS News
Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

 One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.

The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said. It is possible the person killed was a pedestrian, she added. 

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down westbound lanes 3 and 4 west of Durfee Avenue.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:05 AM

