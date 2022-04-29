Watch CBS News

Person killed after being struck by Metro A Line train in Florence-Firestone

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A person was fatally struck by a Metro A Line train in the Florence-Firestone area Friday morning. 

The incident occurred at the rail crossing near Gage Avenue and Holmes Avenue at around 11 a.m. 

Investigators were not able to identify the suspect due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Rail service on the A Line was interrupted for several hours between the Florence and Slausion Metro train stations. Shuttle were arranged for passengers intending to ride the rail. 

