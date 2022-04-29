Person killed after being struck by Metro A Line train in Florence-Firestone

A person was fatally struck by a Metro A Line train in the Florence-Firestone area Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the rail crossing near Gage Avenue and Holmes Avenue at around 11 a.m.

Rail service on the A Line was interrupted for several hours between the Florence and Slausion Metro train stations. Shuttle were arranged for passengers intending to ride the rail.