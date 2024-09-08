Watch CBS News
Person found dead inside car in Leimert Park

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside of a car in Leimert Park and a possible suspect was seen running from the scene, police said on Sunday. 

The victim, who remains unidentified, was found at around 3:30 a.m. inside of a black car in the 3900 block of Third Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators have not yet revealed how the person died or any information on a possible motive in the incident. They say that an unknown man wearing a white shirt was seen running from the scene. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 485-2583.

