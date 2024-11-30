Person found dead after fire burns garage at La Habra home

1 dead after fire at La Habra home

One person was found dead after a garage burnt a home in La Habra on Saturday morning.

It happened at around 10:40 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1300 block of Farrington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes, but discovered one person and two pets dead at the scene, they said.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

No information was immediately available on the victim. La Habra Police Department detectives are investigating.