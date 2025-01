One person was injured after a vehicle and a big rig crashed in North Hollywood Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 4:07 a.m. about the crash on Sherman Way.

When police arrived at the scene they found the vehicle lodged under the big rig in North Hollywood. Citizen App

When they arrived, they found the vehicle lodged underneath the big rig. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the big rig was not injured. The cause of the crash is unknown.