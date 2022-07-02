People hitting road for holiday weekend, RV rentals up

RV rentals on rise as people hit highway for 4th of July weekend

Despite rising gas prices, Southern Californians are showing no signs of slowing down this weekend.

2.7 million travelers in Southern California will be hitting the roads for the 4th of July weekend. A slight jump compared to numbers in 2021, according to the Auto Club of Southern California (AAA).

Some of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles on Friday included the 10 Freeway, 5 Freeway, 405 Freeway and the 57 Freeway.

Even though gas still costs more than $6 per gallon, people are ready to get out of town for the weekend.

"I am heading to Camarillo 4th of July, yeah," Isa Bello told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel.

But by 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the 10 Freeway and 710 Freeway were already congested with drivers heading home from work or heading out of town.

"I try to avoid it at all costs. The way California is, stay home," Paige Chapman told Viel.

But despite the traffic and expensive gas prices, there is a high demand for RV rentals.

Tom Wigginton is the director of operations at El Monte RV. He told Viel they are nearly sold out for the holiday weekend. That's nearly 800 RV's hitting the road this 4th of July weekend.

"We have been sold out for months now," Wiggington said.

With the high price of gas, it will cost $500 to fill up an RV.

Dennis Frediksen and his family were loading up their RV rental for a long trip.

"We had planned a trip for the next three weeks, going to San Francisco to experience the 4th of July," Frediksen said.

According to AAA, the top five destinations for Southern California travelers are Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon, Mexico and Yosemite.