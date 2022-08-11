Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train in Covina

An investigation into a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and Metrolink train was underway in Covina early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on the train tracks near North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road as the pedestrian was on the train tracks.

First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department declared the person dead at the scene.

Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Metrolink train 301 was involved in the crash, closing southbound tracks between Covina and Baldwin Park.

This is the second-straight day with an incident involving a pedestrian getting fatally struck by a train, after someone was hit by a Union Pacific freight train in Sun Valley on Wednesday.