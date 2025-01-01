Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed in crash on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a car on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. 

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. on northbound lanes near Wilshire Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers say that the victim, an unidentified man, was walking from the right shoulder of the freeway towards the center divider when he was hit by a car. 

A SigAlert was issued just after 5:30 a.m. and extended until a little after 9 a.m., CHP officials said. 

it's unclear why the man was on the freeway and if any arrests were made. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.