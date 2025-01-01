Pedestrian killed in crash on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a car on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. on northbound lanes near Wilshire Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the victim, an unidentified man, was walking from the right shoulder of the freeway towards the center divider when he was hit by a car.

A SigAlert was issued just after 5:30 a.m. and extended until a little after 9 a.m., CHP officials said.

it's unclear why the man was on the freeway and if any arrests were made.

No further information was provided.