Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Elsinore

The victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake Elsinore last week has been identified as investigators concluded their search for the wanted driver.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday as the victim was pushing a shopping cart along State Route 74, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators learned that the driver, behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Versa, was briefly riving behind the pedestrian when he made an unsafe right turn and hit him from behind.

The victim, now identified as 57-year-old Lake Elsinore man Desmond Gallagher, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the driver, who has not been identified, fled to a residence in Lake Elsinore before they were arrested. They were booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone who knows more about the crash is urged to contact the CHP's Temecula Office at (951) 466-4300.