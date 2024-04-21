Pedestrian killed after being hit by car outside Burbank Empire Center

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car outside of the Burbank Empire Center on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene, a parking lot in the 200 block of N. Third Street, at around 1:45 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from Burbank Police Department.

"When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located a pedestrian in the parking lot, adjacent to Sephora and Krispy Kreme, who was suffering from serious injuries," said the BPD statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, a 71-year-old man, dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the car remained at the scene to cooperate with the police investigation. They determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (818) 238-3103.