Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi truck in Boyle Heights

A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a semi truck on the transition between the 5 Freeway and 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 12:45 a.m., when officers were called to northbound lanes of I-5 near eastbound lanes of I-10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

They arrived to find the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, lying in lanes of the freeway. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation continued, CHP issued an hours-long SigAlert that closed three lanes of the transition road. All lanes have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but investigators say that the big rig driver remained on the scene.