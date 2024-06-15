Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Long Beach

A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a car in Long Beach on Friday.

The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Carson Street and Gundry Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department officers.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the man, who has not yet been identified, was crossing Carson Street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car traveling eastbound on the same street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained to cooperate with the investigation and detectives do not believe that speed, distracted driving nor impairment are factors in the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.