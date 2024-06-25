Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Lancaster

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A person was killed after being hit by a car in Lancaster on Tuesday. 

It happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of 15th Street East and Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Investigators say that a sedan driving westbound on Avenue I struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound on the bicycle lane. 

"The pedestrian suffered major trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash," said the LASD statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Detectives are working to determine if speed or intoxication of the driver are factors in the crash. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Lancaster station at (661) 948-8466.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:17 PM PDT

