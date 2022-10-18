Paul Krekorian voted in as LA City Council President after Nury Martinez's resignation

Nearly a week after Nury Martinez offered her resignation, the Los Angeles City Council has elected Paul Krekorian as its new council president.

Krekorian will be immediately tasked with leading the council through a turbulent stretch, with Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo facing fierce calls to resign for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal.

The council has also voted to begin the process of placing a measure on the 2024 ballot or sooner that would create an independent redistricting commission for both the city and the Los Angeles Unified School District, and to explore a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles.

Martinez resigned in the days after audio of a racially insensitive conversation was leaked to the public, involving her and fellow council members Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, who has also resigned.

After the vote, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement commending the council's decision in selecting Krekorian.

"Paul is a committed and conscientious leader who can bring a smart, collaborative, and effective approach to a painful moment when Angelenos deserve steady leadership on the City Council," his statement said. "I am confident that he'll assemble a leadership team of bridge builders, and I'll work closely with the Council to help heal the wounds caused by the hateful words of a few. Our collective mission must be partnering to press forward on the causes of racial justice and inclusive government – and pushing for new reforms to bring greater transparency, fairness, and decency to how business is conducted and people are treated by those who represent them at City Hall."