Pasadena reports first confirmed cases of monkeypox

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Public Health Department reported the first four cases of monkeypox in the city.

The city said all the patients were adults and are recovering from the illness.

"We have been coordinating with our healthcare partners who are managing cases of monkeypox infections," said PPHD Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh. "We will are recommending individual and community mitigation measures to reduce the risk of spread of the monkeypox virus, and we will continue to provide vaccination to eligible populations as quickly as we receive federally-supplied vaccine."

The city said it will inform all of the patients' close contacts but did not release any other information regarding the patients.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County has identified at least 400 cases of monkeypox — nearly double the number from a week ago.

The rising amount of cases prompted The L.A. County Board of Supervisors to issue a proclamation of local emergency, following suit with California Governor Gavin Newsom's similar declaration on Monday.

Upon ratification, the board will request recovery assistance under the California Disaster Assistance Act "and that the State expedite access to State and federal resources and any other appropriate federal disaster relief programs." The Board of Supervisors will also direct county departments to implement all assessment, assistance and monitoring efforts as applicable.

City officials in West Hollywood said a pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic is set to open Wednesday at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, and remain open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the month of August. Appointments could be made via the portal on the L.A. County Department of Health's website.