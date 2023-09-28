Owner reunites with stolen dog after brutal attack inside North Hollywood 7-Eleven

The Los Angeles Police Department has reunited an 11-year-old pitbull mix with its owner after a cruel assault in a North Hollywood 7-Eleven.

The ferocious attack happened on Tuesday morning in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard. The video showed two people, a man and a woman, attacking the owner and trying to steal Drake, the dog. According to investigators, the woman entered the convenience store shortly before the suspects started their "seemingly unprovoked" attack.

Still images of the two suspects involved in the dognapping. Los Angeles Police Department

After ripping the dog's leach out of her grasp, the male suspect walked the dog out of the store while his female accomplice stomped and beat the owner. She walked out of the store shortly after.

The identity of the suspects has not been released. Police have arrested the female suspect. Investigators are still searching for her accomplice. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Drake stands next to his owner at an LAPD station. KCAL News

After a two-day search, police in North Hollywood recovered Drake and reunited him with his owner on Thursday.