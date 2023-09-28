Dognapping caught on camera in North Hollywood; police searching for two suspects

Police are actively searching for a pair of people caught on camera committing a brazen dognapping inside of a 7-Eleven in North Hollywood on Tuesday.

Still images of the two suspects involved in the dognapping. Los Angeles Police Department

At around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the convenience store in the 11100 block of Burbank Boulevard after learning of the incident.

"The investigation revealed that a victim entered the business with her dog on a leash," a statement from Los Angeles Police Department said. "Shortly after, two suspects entered the business and, seemingly unprovoked, attacked the victim and used bodily force to remove the dog from her possession."

The video shows the disturbing moments that the two people attack the woman, as a man forcibly grabs the dog's leash from the woman and yanks it out of her grasp as a woman pulls her to the ground.

A photo of Drake, the 11-year-old Pitbull/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix taken from his owner on Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department

Thus far, investigators have identified the suspects as a woman wearing all black clothing and black shoes and a man wearing a black and white sweater with blue jeans and black shoes.

The dog is an 11-year-old Pitbull and Rhodesian Ridgeback named Drake, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (818) 754-8424.