Oscars 2024 red carpet fashion and key moments from Academy Awards arrivals
By S. Dev
/ CBS News
Hollywood stars, including this year's Oscarnominees, are arriving in style for the 2024 Academy Awardsshow Sunday, hitting the red carpet for one of the year's biggest nights in high fashion. Here are some highlights of the looks from the red carpet.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, whose song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" is nominated for best original song, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards in a demure skirt suit ensemble.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for her role in "Poor Things," wore a pale green peplum gown.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper continued his tradition of bringing his mom as his date to the Oscars. He's nominated for best actor, and his film "Maestro" is also up for best picture.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in "Barbie," arrived at the Oscars with his sister Mandi and parents.
America Ferrara
America Ferrara, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Barbie," dazzled in a fittingly pink gown.
Ariana Grande
Pink was also the color of choice for Ariana Grande.
Lily Gladstone
Emily Blunt
Hailee Steinfeld
Danielle Brooks
Jodie Foster
Sandra Huller
Leslie Bibb
Regina King
Anya Taylor Joy
Marlee Matlin
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Cynthia Erivo
Eugene Lee Yang
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn
Ava DuVernay
Osage Singers and Dancers
Erika Alexander
Leah Lewis
Laverne Cox
Keltie Knight
What color is the Oscars red carpet this year?
The Oscars opted to return to tradition this year and roll out a red carpet that is, well, red.
Lisa Love, a Vogue contributor and creative consultant for last year's Oscars, led the decision to change the carpet, according to the AP. "This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it," Love said. "It doesn't mean that it's always going to be a champagne-colored carpet."
When does the Oscars award ceremony start?
The Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the fourth time, according to the Academy. Kimmel previously hosted in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
You can find out more about how to watch the 2024 Oscars here.