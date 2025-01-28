3 Metrolink lines to Orange, Riverside counties canceled due to downed power lines

Three Metrolink lines to Orange and Riverside counties have been canceled due to downed power lines blocking the tracks.

On Monday, Metrolink announced all RIV, 91/PV and OC trains would not be operating, and no alternate transportation would be provided.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working to repair downed power lines, which has caused a stop in Metrolink service to Riverside and Orange counties. KCAL News

The service closure impacts passenger rail and freight movement between Los Angeles and Commerce, according to Metrolink.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has extra crews working overtime to repair the damaged towers that held the power lines about the tracks and the LA River, Metrolink said.

"The cause for the entire-line service suspensions is Metrolink needs to access Union Station and the Central Maintenance Facility north of the track closure in order to operate the three respective lines effectively throughout a weekday," a Metrolink post on Facebook said.

The lines are expected to be running on Wednesday morning.