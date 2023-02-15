Orange County woman charged in parking lot rampage

An Orange County woman was charged on Tuesday after a parking lot rampage in which she slammed into multiple cars, nearly hit several pedestrians and fled from police when they attempted to stop her last week.

The 33-year-old woman, Aria Alexandra Martin, has been charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 13 counts of vandalism — all felonies. On top of that she has been charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a drug and resisting arrest.

During her arraignment on Tuesday, Martin pleaded not guilty, meaning she is now due back in court on Feb. 23 for a pretrial hearing.

She is being held on $60,000 bail.

The incident occurred back on Feb. 9, where she was caught on camera ramming parked cars and refusing to stop despite pleas from onlookers. She then left the area and was pulled over on the freeway just south of Oso Parkway in Mission Viejo.

After a lengthy refusal to comply with Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies commands, she eventually complied and was taken into custody.