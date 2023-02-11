Parking lot rampage in Mission Viejo leads to wild pursuit

A wild scene played out in Mission Viejo when a driver led officers on a pursuit after going on a rampage in a parking lot.

It started when a woman in a black SUV was allegedly slamming into cars and nearly hitting pedestrians in the parking lot of an office building. Eleven cars were crunched in the parking lot and more on nearby Chrisanta Drive.

"She was doing reverse, forward, reverse, forward," said Christina Patane, a witness. "She kind of knew what she was doing."

Orange County sheriff's deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Aria Martin.

One woman who scrambled to get to her new Honda almost got hit by the suspect.

"I did not think she was going to hit me, honestly. I thought by standing there that was going to deter her," said Suha Sleibi, the victim. "Unfortunately, it had the opposite effect and she came charging at me."

Sleibi jumped out of the way as thousands of dollars of damage was done to her car.

Another witness who confronted the suspect said she was making no sense.

After speeding off, officials said she was stopped on the 5 Freeway by the California Highway Patrol. Martin is currently in jail, accused of driving under the influence of drugs, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and wreckless driving. She is being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.