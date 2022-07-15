Orange County returns to "high" levels of COVID transmission

Orange County is officially back in the "high" range of community transmission for COVID-19, public health officials said Friday.

As of Friday, the seven-day average of COVID case rates in Orange County increased to 33.1 per 100,000 people, with an average daily number of 1,068 cases. The positivity rate has increased to 17.4%, Orange County, where 277 are hospitalized with COVID – 35 of whom are in ICU.

Public health officials say the current data comes from laboratory-reported PCR tests, so the true number of cases are likely being undercounted due to the widespread use of at-home tests.

"We are seeing a summer wave in cases and hospitalizations, and this move to the 'HIGH' transmission level confirms that," OC Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau said in a statement.

Orange County reached high transmission levels a day after Los Angeles County, which could see the return of an indoor mask mandate on July 29.

Public health officials are urging people to continue taking precautions, including wearing a well-fitting mask indoors, get their vaccinations and boosters, and monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if they attend a high-risk event. COVID-positive patients who are eligible for therapeutic medications like Paxlovid should contact their doctor, or locate a Test to Treat site.