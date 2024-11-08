Orange and Riverside Counties Registrars of Voters evacuated after bomb threat

Deputies evacuated the Orange County and Riverside County Registrar of Voters after they received a bomb threat.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department evacuated workers about 15 minutes before they were scheduled to stop processing ballots, according to the OC Registrar.

"The Orange County Registrar of Voters is committed to ensuring equal access to the election process, protecting the integrity of votes, and maintaining a transparent, accurate, and fair election system. We are working diligently to address this incident and keep all staff and members of the public who visit our office safe," Registrar of Voters Bob Page said.

Page's office said deputies were already inside the Santa Ana office when they received the bomb threat at around 6:20 p.m. Deputies quickly evacuated all of the staff and visitors. No one was harmed.

Bomb detection dogs finished their search of the building at around 8:15 p.m. and did not find any explosives.

The Riverside County Registrar received a bomb threat at 6:38 p.m. directed at their office in the 2000 block of Gateway Drive. Deputies helped workers evacuate while also calling a hazardous device team, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies did not immediately find an explosive.