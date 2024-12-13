Orange County man arrested for bank robbery in Lake Forest

The Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested a 49-year-old man on Friday for allegedly robbing a Chase Bank in Lake Forest.

Investigators connected Edward Eugene Redd to the bank robbery after collecting DNA evidence from the branch. They booked him into jail with assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

The alleged armed robbery happened at the Chase Bank near Portola Parkway and Bake Parkway on Oct. 17. Investigators said Redd shot a firearm during the robbery.

After linking evidence left at the scene to Redd, the Sheriff's Department dispatched their SWAT team to his home in Lake Forest. They arrested him without incident.

While he has not been connected to any other bank robberies, deputies asked anyone with additional information to call investigators at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227 or their website.