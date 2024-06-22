Orange County Fire Authority receives two new firefighting helicopters

The Orange County Fire Authority received a pair of new firefighting helicopters on Saturday, each of which will aid in the upcoming wildfire season.

The two helicopters, both Sikorsky S-70 Firehawks, are capable of dropping 1,000 gallons of water and were flown from Colorado to the OCFA Air Ops at Fullerton Airport, according to OCFA officials. They are equipped with cutting-edge technology, water-dropping power, precision and agility to bolster the department's firefighting and remote rescue capabilities.

Each is able to drop 258% more water than their current Bell 412 helicopters, which roped about 350 gallons each.

Now, pilots and crews will be trained to prepare them for peak fire season, which usually comes around August.

The new arrivals give the department four operational aircraft for the first time since 2020. The fleet will be able to refill their tanks at a number of heli-hydrants installed around Southern California, including the Top of the World in Laguna Beach and in Yorba Linda and near the Ortega Highway.

The past 48 hours marked both a significant milestone in OCFA Air Operations' history and a transformative leap into the future of wildland firefighting and multi-mission rescue operations in Orange County. >>> pic.twitter.com/U1NQA0Qbv8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) June 22, 2024