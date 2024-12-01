Watch CBS News
Orange County dog couple ties the knot in backyard ceremony

By Dean Fioresi

An Orange County dog couple tied the knot in a backyard ceremony on Sunday.

Max and Byrdie, both Labrador retrievers, met at a park in Irvine Terrace and have been smitten ever since, leading to their day of holy matrimony, which took place in the backyard of a Newport Beach home. 

Guests celebrated the moment with a dinner reception that featured cake and even a gift exchange for the pups. 

Video from the adorable event even showed that the newly married couple had bridesmaids and groomsmen who waited for them as they walked down the aisle, next to their owners who had leashes in hand. 

