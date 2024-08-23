Orange County man says "I love you" as deputies arrest him for allegedly decapitating his parents

A recently released body camera video shows the disturbing interaction between Orange County deputies and a man accused of decapitating his parents.

The gruesome killing happened on the morning of July 9 in a mobile home community along the 32000 block of Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano. A niece of the victims called deputies after the suspect, Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, sent photos of his mutilated parents to his cousin, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil, 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil and the couple's chihuahua when they arrived. One of the victim's heads was placed on the counter.

After he allegedly attacked a maintenance worker, another deputy spotted Gerdvil driving a golf cart on a bike path about three miles away from the mobile home park. He eventually got out of the golf cart and threw a shovel at the deputy's vehicle.

Shortly after, one of the deputies who initially responded to the mobile home arrived at Gervdvil's location and confronted him. Seemingly ignoring the deputy's orders, the suspect continued to march toward the deputy while holding a metal water meter.

The body camera footage shows Gerdvil in blood-soaked clothes rambling incoherently before the deputy shoots five times. Gerdvil dropped to the floor after the final round.

More deputies arrived to the bike path a few minutes later and help place the wounded man in handcuffs. While doing so, Gerdvil says, "I love you," and "I'm sorry you're going to have to die."

Gerdvil starts to sing as deputies treat his wounds. Paramedics took him to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. He was booked on two counts of homicide and remains at the hospital as of Aug. 23.