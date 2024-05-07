Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County Coroner identifies victims in apparent murder-suicide

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Santa Ana police investigate brutal stabbing that killed 2, hospitalized another
Santa Ana police investigate brutal stabbing that killed 2, hospitalized another 01:05

The Orange County Coroner identified the suspect and victims who died after an apparent murder-suicide in Santa Ana last week. 

Officers said the victim called 911 while her boyfriend stabbed her and her relative. 

The Santa Ana Police Department said they discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Jordan Block and her uncle Brian Xan Maritn, 64, inside his business unit in the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Avenue. Detectives said Block's boyfriend Cameron Delani Clark, 25, shot and stabbed the two relatives to death before sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The Orange County Fire Authority pronounced Block and Martin dead at the scene. Paramedics took Clark to the hospital in critical condition. He died three days later. 

Officers found a firearm and multiple edged weapons at the business unit. A video showed a spear lying outside next to officers as they canvassed the scene.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 4:54 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.