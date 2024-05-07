Orange County Coroner identifies victims in apparent murder-suicide

The Orange County Coroner identified the suspect and victims who died after an apparent murder-suicide in Santa Ana last week.

Officers said the victim called 911 while her boyfriend stabbed her and her relative.

The Santa Ana Police Department said they discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Jordan Block and her uncle Brian Xan Maritn, 64, inside his business unit in the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Avenue. Detectives said Block's boyfriend Cameron Delani Clark, 25, shot and stabbed the two relatives to death before sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Orange County Fire Authority pronounced Block and Martin dead at the scene. Paramedics took Clark to the hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

Officers found a firearm and multiple edged weapons at the business unit. A video showed a spear lying outside next to officers as they canvassed the scene.