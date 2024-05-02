Watch CBS News
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Santa Ana business park

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police discovered two dead bodies inside of a Santa Ana business park.

The Santa Ana Police Department said they arrived at the scene after receiving a call at 4:25 p.m. asking for officers at a building at the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Avenue.

Investigators said they found a man and woman slain in the building. Paramedics rushed another man to the hospital. 

Detectives believe at least some of the victims were stabbed. What appears to be a spear was located outside of the building.

The killinsg is not gang-related.   

It's unclear if anyone is in custody or if police are searching for suspects. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 7:33 PM PDT

