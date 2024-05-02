2 killed, 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Santa Ana business park

Police discovered two dead bodies inside of a Santa Ana business park.

The Santa Ana Police Department said they arrived at the scene after receiving a call at 4:25 p.m. asking for officers at a building at the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Avenue.

Investigators said they found a man and woman slain in the building. Paramedics rushed another man to the hospital.

Detectives believe at least some of the victims were stabbed. What appears to be a spear was located outside of the building.

The killinsg is not gang-related.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody or if police are searching for suspects.