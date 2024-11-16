Watch CBS News
Orange County choir teacher arrested for alleged sexual relations with teenage student

By Dean Fioresi

An Orange County choir teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage student, police said. 

Police were called to Santa Ana High School on Friday at around 6 p.m. after learning of about a student that was involved in an "inappropriate relationship with a teacher," a statement from Santa Ana Police Department said. 

Yessenia Navarro Garcia, a Santa Ana High School choir teacher who was arrested for allegedly having a months-long sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Santa Ana Police Department

Upon speaking with the victim, a 17-year-old senior, officers learned that he had "been having sexual relations with his choir teacher for approximately six months."

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Orange resident Yessenia Navarro Garcia. 

"During the investigation, the victim texted Garcia to meet at a location in Santa Ana, and upon her arrival, she was taken into custody by officers," police said. "Garcia admitted to all of the sexual acts that the victim reported."

She was booked for several sexual assault-related charges, SAPD said. 

Garcia has been employed by SAHS for the last five years a full-time choir teacher, police noted.

Due to the nature of the crimes, police say that there may be additional victims or witnesses and are asking anyone who may know more to come forward and contact detectives at (714) 245-8379.

