Ontario parents outraged at plea deal after suspected school shooting plot

Some parents in Ontario are outraged at a potential plea deal offered by the San Bernardino County District Attorney to a teenager accused of plotting to shoot up a school.

Several months ago, police said the suspect had every intention of shooting students at Ontario Christian High School.

"This is a really scary proposition to think that this guy who just planned to execute children could be walking out of the courtroom with everyone else," said the father of one student who was allegedly targeted in the plot.

Sebastian Villasenor, 18, entered a plea of not guilty, after allegedly admitting that he intended to kill up to six specific students at the school.

Investigators said they thwarted his plan after finding seven rifles and two revolvers. At the time, he faced five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted criminal threats.

Three months later, Villasenor might be getting a plea deal that includes no prison time and a few years of felony parole instead.

Villasenor's attorney, Daniel Delimon, said in a statement:

We have always maintained Sebastian's total and complete innocence to the attempted murder charges and the claim he allegedly 'plotted or planned' a school shooting. The proposed plea agreement seems to reflect an understanding that those allegations could never be proven in a criminal trial.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said they are in contact with the victim's families and will take their concerns into consideration.