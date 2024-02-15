Watch CBS News
Teen accused of plotting school shooting pleads not guilty
An 18-year-old student faced a judge Thursday after being accused of plotting a school shooting at Ontario Christian High School. 

Sebastian Villasenor entered a plea of not guilty. During the arraignment, the district attorney requested that the suspect be held without bail.

Many people in the community are now wondering how Villasenor, who allegedly had access to 11 guns and one thousand rounds of ammunition legally owned by his parents, was able to obtain such weapons. 

Villasenor allegedly admitted to intending to kill up to six specific students at the school. He faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted criminal threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday. 

