Only on CBSLA: Family reunited with 12-week-old puppy after being stolen

Family looks for help in finding dog stolen in Diamond Bar

A Walnut family can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday thanks to some good Samaritans who dropped off their Goldendoodle at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Walnut/Diamond Bar station.

It's unclear at this moment who dropped off Sawyer, a 12-week-old puppy who was taken from his owner's arms, and how the person found the dog. In a video obtained by CBSLA, surveillance video showed the moment Sawyer was abducted.

In video you can only see on CBSLA and CBS2/KCAL9, you can see the moment Sawyer is reunited with his family.

UPDATE: Less than 24 hours after our report aired, Sawyer was dropped off at the @LASDHQ’s #Walnut Station. He’s back with his family. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Y9blOqNFmU — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) June 25, 2022

Eva Ortiz was with Sawyer on Thursday waiting for her son's karate class to end in Diamond Bar.

Then a man approached Ortiz and asked to pet her dog. The man then grabbed the puppy and ran into an awaiting car and took off.

The family told CBSLA Reporter Jeff Nguyen that Sawyer has been a source of relief and comfort for their 11-year-old son, Devan.

"It's given him someone to wake up to. Someone to play with. Someone to call his best friend," Eva Ortiz said.

The getaway car is believed to be a 2017-18 Charger with black tinted windows, black rims and a spoiler on the trunk.