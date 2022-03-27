One transported after multi-car crash on SR-110
At least one individual was transported to a medical center after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on SR-110 Saturday evening.
California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert just after 9 p.m. for all southbound lanes as they attempted to clear the roadway of the debris from the wreckage.
With Sky9 overhead, one vehicle could be seen lying on its side, while another -- with considerable damage to the front end of the vehicle -- was partially concealed underneath an overpass.
It was unclear what the extent of the injuries were, and how many people were inside each vehicle.
