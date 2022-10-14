One person killed in fatal crash on 10 Freeway near Alameda Street exit

A person died Friday morning after getting into a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was first reported about 6:15 a.m. at Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities withheld the name of the person who lost its life. The person was declared deceased at the scene, pending notification of relatives.

Two westbound freeway lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.