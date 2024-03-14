Watch CBS News
Local News

One injured when tree hits apartment in Pico Rivera

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

One injured when tree hits apartment in Pico Rivera
A 50-foot eucalyptus tree fell Thursday onto an apartment building in Pico Rivera, injuring one person.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the call came in around 11:13 a.m. They discovered one person with a head injury. The victim was expected to be okay. 

Two power lines were also affected, causing a power outage in the area. Workers from the Department of Building and Safety were on site, assessing the situation. 

The incident came as strong winds swept through Los Angeles, causing multiple trees to topple. 

The National Weather Service called for winds of 25 to 40 mph in those areas, gusting up to 60 mph, with the strongest winds in the hills and mountains.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:01 PM PDT

