Strong winds topple trees in Pasadena, Lake Balboa

Powerful winds toppled several trees around Los Angeles County Thursday, damaging cars and houses in neighborhoods including Pasadena, Lake Balboa, Altadena, and La Crescenta.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the 16600 block of West Victory Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m. in Lake Balboa, where they found several cars blocking driveways and a tree on top of one of them, according to the LAFD.

Video footage showed the tree fell onto one lane of Victory and downed power lines hovered over and covered some vehicles. Officials from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were notified.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. in many areas of the Southland thanks to a "strong to moderate" Santa Ana wind event.

The National Weather Service called for winds of 25 to 40 mph in those areas, gusting up to 60 mph, with the strongest winds in the hills and mountains.

Winds also blew down a tree in San Fernando on Lucas Street, and another in Pasadena in the 1700 block of Locust Street in Pasadena.

At about 11 a.m. in La Crescenta, a large tree fell onto a house in the 5400 block of Pineridge Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Early Thursday afternoon, at least two large trees fell onto a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Way in Altadena.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, firefighters said.