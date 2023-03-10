Watch CBS News
Local News

One-hour-old baby found in gas station trashcan in Fullerton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Newborn baby found in a Fullerton gas station bathroom
Newborn baby found in a Fullerton gas station bathroom 01:00

A one-hour-old baby was reportedly found inside of a gas station trashcan in Fullerton on Thursday, prompting authorities to search for the baby's birth mother. 

According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, crews were called to the Chevron gas station located in the 900 block of Orangethorpe Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. after a baby boy was found inside of a trashcan in the bathroom. 

The baby was found crying inside of a bag that had been placed in the trashcan. 

Firefighters took the baby to a nearby children's hospital in the City of Orange. There was no information immediately available on the baby's condition. 

It was unclear if the baby's mother, who has yet to be located, had given birth at the gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.