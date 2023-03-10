One-hour-old baby found in gas station trashcan in Fullerton

A one-hour-old baby was reportedly found inside of a gas station trashcan in Fullerton on Thursday, prompting authorities to search for the baby's birth mother.

According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, crews were called to the Chevron gas station located in the 900 block of Orangethorpe Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. after a baby boy was found inside of a trashcan in the bathroom.

The baby was found crying inside of a bag that had been placed in the trashcan.

Firefighters took the baby to a nearby children's hospital in the City of Orange. There was no information immediately available on the baby's condition.

It was unclear if the baby's mother, who has yet to be located, had given birth at the gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.