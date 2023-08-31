Watch CBS News
Officers chase assault with a deadly weapon suspects driving a stolen car

By KCAL-News Staff

High-speed chase goes through two counties, suspects disappear in shopping center
Officers chased a pair of suspects accused of assaulting a police officer while driving a stolen car. 

The pursuit started in Ontario and the driver sped down the CA-60 Freeway, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. It ended in Monterey Park when two men jumped out of the wanted Dodge Challenger. The pair ran into a nearby Walgreens at the corner of Collegian Avenue and Dorner Drive.

Police, with the help of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, set up a perimeter around the building but did not see either of the suspects exit. 

Because of this, authorities ordered everyone inside to exit the pharmacy. One by one, each person walked out of the front doors with their hands up but authorities failed to find the two men prompting a standoff. 

After about an hour, deputies searched the Walgreens and did not find the suspects. Authorities are currently reviewing security footage to determine their whereabouts. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 6:32 PM

