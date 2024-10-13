OCFA cadet remains hospitalized in ICU after crash with alleged DUI driver

An Orange County Fire Authority cadet remains in critical condition after they were hit by an alleged drunk driver last week.

Christian Bedolla, 21, was well on his way to becoming a firefighter following a battle with a rare form of lymphoma in 2019. Family says that he's battled through one life-changing event and they're sure he can do so a second time.

Bedolla's car was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Oct. 8 a little before 11 p.m. near Cabot Road and Crown Valley Parkway in the Laguna Niguel area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"Time and time again we see these types of incidents," said Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Brett Buffington. "You realize how truly unnecessary they are, when people make poor decisions."

He says that Bedollas' lifelong dream is to become a firefighter, and that he had just returned from his five-year battle with cancer to become a cadet with the department.

"How much tragedy can one family endure?" Buffington said.

Days after the crash and friends and family are hopeful that the community that Bedolla so badly wants to serve will really around him in their attempt to raise funds for his recovery.

A GoFundMe, which can be found by searching for the keywords: Prayers and Support for Christian's Recovery, says that he suffered "significant injuries to his collarbone, pelvic bone, vital organs and his brain."

"How can you have cancer four times before your 20th birthday and not be anything other than a fighter?" Buffington said. "Having to go through this, I think it'll just make him even stronger."

An update on the fundraiser on Sunday said that Bedolla is slated for major surgery on Monday, as well as CT scans that will allow doctors a chance to see if his brain is ready for operation.

Deputies say that the alleged drunk driver was arrested at the scene of the crash on Tuesday. It's unclear what charges they may face.