You could win a family 4-pack of tickets and ride passes to the OC Fair

The OC Fair returns to Costa Mesa on July 19th, and it's always a good time! CBS Los Angeles is offering you a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets and ride passes to the OC fair, where you can enjoy thrilling carnival rides, exciting games, delicious food, make new furry animal friends, and immerse yourself in live music and entertainment. This year, enter the fair before 4p.m. and sample some of the best food the fair has to offer with their exclusive $5 taste of fair foods. Bring your family and friends to experience the excitement and wonder of the OC Fair and make memories that will last a lifetime. Enter below for your chance to win!

Don't want to wait? Book your tickets and learn all about the fair, visit ocfair.com/oc-fair/

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 12:00 AM PDT

