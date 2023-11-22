North Hills man arrested after human remains were found in the backyard of his home

A 48-year-old North Hills man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a man missing since June and whose remains were discovered in his backyard.

Tuesday, authorities investigating the disappearance of 35-year-old Carlos De Leon, of Guatemala, found his remains in the North Hills backyard of Russell Robinson.

Detectives followed tips that led them to Robinson's property between Woodly Avenue and Woodley Place. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a structure in the back of the property along with its concrete foundation was removed Tuesday and an excavation uncovered the remains of DeLeon.

"This investigation started as a missing persons investigation in June of this year," Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said. "The missing persons unit has been working the case since that time."

"This is a very large property. It's roughly an acre," Hamilton said. "To the rear of the area near the swimming pool, there were some areas that had recent alterations and that led us to believe that area may have been involved."

Robinson was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail for murder, with no bail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Valley Bureau

Homicide Detective Moselle at (818) 374-9550