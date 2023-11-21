Watch CBS News
Officers discover human remains while serving search warrant at LA home

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Officers discovered human remains on Tuesday at a North Hills home while investigating a missing person case from June.

A couple of weeks ago, detectives started looking into tips leading them to believe that the house was tied to a homicide.   

Los Angeles police found the human remains after they served a search warrant at the property between Woodly Avenue and Woodley Place.

Officers plan to announce an arrest later Tuesday night.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 5:15 PM PST

