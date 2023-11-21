Officers discover human remains while serving search warrant at LA home
Officers discovered human remains on Tuesday at a North Hills home while investigating a missing person case from June.
A couple of weeks ago, detectives started looking into tips leading them to believe that the house was tied to a homicide.
Los Angeles police found the human remains after they served a search warrant at the property between Woodly Avenue and Woodley Place.
Officers plan to announce an arrest later Tuesday night.
