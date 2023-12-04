None injured after car veers off road, ends up in elementary school playground in Koreatown

No injuries reported after car veers onto school playground in Koreatown

No one was injured when a car veered off the road and ended up on an elementary school playground in Koreatown early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon, when a car hit a utility pole in the 200 block of Oxnard Avenue and continued through a chainlink fence before ending up on the playground of Charles H. Kim Elementary School.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the car narrowly missed crashing into playground equipment.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it was canceled after it was clear that no injuries were suffered in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.