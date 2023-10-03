Watch CBS News
No tickets sold with all six Powerball lottery numbers

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $1.2 billion, the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

One ticket each sold in New York and South Carolina are worth $2 million, because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

One ticket each sold in Delaware and Michigan are worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball number was 5. The estimated jackpot was $1.066 billion, the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and fourth-largest in the history of the game which began in 1992.

There have been five Mega Millions drawings with larger jackpots.

The drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. There hasn't been a drawing with a grand prize winner since July 19 when a ticket worth $1.08 billion was sold at a downtown Los Angeles mini-market, the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

