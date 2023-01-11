No one wins Mega Millions jackpot; $3.9 million ticket sold in Hacienda Heights
While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone who bought a ticket in Hacienda Heights just became a millionaire.
According to the California Lottery, a ticket sold at Park's Liquor on South 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights hit five of the lucky numbers, making it worth over $3.9 million.
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.
This is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third-largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.
Currently, a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot could either receive the winnings through annual payments or receive the smaller, but more immediate, lump sum which be approximately $568.7 million before taxes. The IRS levies a 24% tax on lottery winnings.
If the winner chose to the annual payment option, they would receive $836 million over 29 years, after taxes. If the person chose the lump sum option, they would receive $432.2 million after taxes.
In November, a winning ticket for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The identity of the winner has yet to be announced.
