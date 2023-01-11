Watch CBS News
No one wins Mega Millions jackpot; $3.9 million ticket sold in Hacienda Heights

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL NEWS

While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone who bought a ticket in Hacienda Heights just became a millionaire. 

According to the California Lottery, a ticket sold at Park's Liquor on South 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights hit five of the lucky numbers, making it worth over $3.9 million. 

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.

Mega Millions Jackpot
FILE - A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. Charles Krupa / AP

This is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third-largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. 

Currently, a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot could either receive the winnings through annual payments or receive the smaller, but more immediate, lump sum which be approximately $568.7 million before taxes. The IRS levies a 24% tax on lottery winnings.

If the winner chose to the annual payment option, they would receive $836 million over 29 years, after taxes. If the person chose the lump sum option, they would receive $432.2 million after taxes.

In November, a winning ticket for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The identity of the winner has yet to be announced.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 9:44 PM

