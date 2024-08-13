Watch CBS News
No injuries reported after car drives through front of Canoga Park dental office

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

No injuries were reported after a car slammed into the front of a dental office in Canoga Park on Tuesday. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, which happened at around 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

SkyCal flew over the crash site, where more than half of the gray sedan could still be seen protruding from the front of WestCare Dental, located in the 7200 block of Canoga Avenue near Sherman Way. 

Investigators say that no injuries are reported and they are working to determine what caused the car to drive into the business. 

