Newsom signs Paris Hilton's bill to increase transparency at youth residential treatment facilities

A bill championed by Paris Hilton requiring state oversight and increased transparency at youth residential treatment facilities became law on Friday.

Authored by State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), SB 1043, dubbed The Accountability in Children's Treatment Act into law, requires the California Department of Social Services to publish incidents where staff used restraints or isolated patients on their website. Additionally, whenever staff members use these methods parents, foster parents, guardians or tribal representatives of the child must be notified.

"This law will bring much-needed oversight, and I'm proud to have partnered with Senator Shannon Grove and the legislature to help make this change a reality," Hilton said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, treatment centers provide different services for either adult or youth patients to recover from illnesses such as mental health issues and substance abuse.

Legislation passed in 2021 banned the practice of sending foster kids and teens charged with crimes to treatment programs in other states and created a similar short-term program in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office described Hilton as a "passionate advocate" for patients after she experienced traumatic treatment at similar facilities in another state.

"Children and teens - especially those in the care of the foster system - should never be subjected to improper use of restraints, or isolation while they are meant to be receiving treatment," Newsom said.

"This legislation underscores California's commitment to transparency and safeguarding the well-being of our at-risk children," Grove said. "It has been a privilege to work alongside one of the most incredible advocates, Paris Hilton, to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children in California."