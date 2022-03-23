Newsom proposes $400 gas rebate payments to California vehicle owners

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed giving $400 payments to the owner of a vehicle registered in California as a way to address skyrocketing gas prices.

The $9 billion proposal would send payments of $400 to the owner of each registered vehicle, up to two vehicles per person. Newsom is also proposing grants that would make public transit free for three months.

"That direct relief will address the issue that we all are struggling to address, and that's the issue of gas prices, not only here in our state but of course all across this country," Newsom said in a tweeted video. "This direct relief is on top of the $10-plus billion that we have distributed over the last year with the Golden State Stimulus."

Gas prices have been on a steady rise for weeks now, with the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County hitting $6 for the first time on Tuesday. Several factors were blamed for the high gas prices, including the pandemic, high demand as businesses return to their offices, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

California, in particular, is grappling with the highest gas prices in the nation. But gas prices are painfully high across the country, prompting lawmakers in Congress to consider a $2,000 in stimulus payments to help. The Gas Rebate Act, which was proposed by Napa Democrat Mike Thompson, would pay $100 per person every month that the average price for a gallon of gas is at least $4. Under the proposal, single tax payers who make up to $80,000 a year, and joint filers who make up to $160,000 a year, would qualify.